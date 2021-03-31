



The chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Mohammed Isah, says the online submission of asset declaration forms will soon be possible.

Isah made the announcement on Wednesday at an event organised by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) in Lagos.

The CCB chairman was represented by Mustapha Musa, his special assistant.

He said the website for submission of asset declaration forms is ready and will soon be available for use.

“Our asset declaration website is live and online with all security features and certification necessary for its takeoff,” he said.

“The website will be launched very soon. Our staff that will be responsible for its operation will soon be receiving documents.

“Information on the website regarding asset declaration can only be accessed by the CCB, and the site is available at https://assetdeclaration.ccb.gov.ng”





Isah said that the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) will give access to information regarding the declaration of assets to any citizen on application, as provided by the freedom of information (FOI) act and subject to conditions given by the national assembly.

He noted that the rule was subject to the provisions of paragraph 3 (c) part 1 of the third schedule of the constitution.

“This is a specific provision that is exclusive to the CCB,” he said.

“The provisions of the FOI Act are general, general on all agencies, ministries, departments and bodies of government but this paragraph is specific on the Code of Conduct Bureau.

“It is not that the CCB is not willing to give information to applicants.

“The constitution states that we can only give such information subject to some conditions or guidelines to be given by the national assembly.

“The national assembly is yet to give any guidelines; therefore, the hands of the CCB are tied regarding this position.”