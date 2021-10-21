Ex-CBN deputy governor Obadiah Mailafia’s funeral activities begin

The funeral programme for a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia, has begun.

According to a statement sent from the burial committee to newsmen, the service of songs/tributes shall hold 4 November and the funeral service shall take place on 5 November at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

Mr Mailafia died on 19 September at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada (UATH).

The statement signed by Gideon Para-Mallam, a clergyman, said the burial steering committee is chaired by a former Minister of Information, Jerry Gana.

“Following the demise of Dr Obadiah Mailafia, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which sad event occurred on September 19, 2021 at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, the former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana, has been appointed to head the Burial Steering Committee.

“After a meeting of the Committee held on Wednesday October 20, 2021 in Abuja, a funeral program was approved for Thursday November 4, 2021 for service of songs/tributes at 5pm, while the funeral service shall take place the following day Friday November 5, 2021 at 11am. Both events shall take place at the National Christian Centre, Abuja,” it said.

The statement said since the CBN boss died, religious, political and community leaders had paid visits to the Abuja home of the Mailafias.

“The Committee wishes to thank all those who have visited and sent condolence messages to the Family.

“We thank everyone for identifying with the bereaved family and look forward to the scheduled funeral activities in bidding farewell cum paying last respects to Dr. Obadiah Mailafia,” it said.

Mr Mailafia died of an undisclosed illness at the age of 64.

There were allegations that he died due to poor management of his health by the staffers of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.

However, the management of the hospital denied the claim, describing it as false.

It said the ex-banker died of coronavirus disease “due to comorbidities.”

Bissallah Ekele, a professor and hospital’s chief medical director, said Mr Mailafia had been managed at two hospitals where his COVID-19 status was confirmed positive before he was referred to the UATH’s isolation centre “when his case had fast degenerated.”