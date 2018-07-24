Following the siege to the residences of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, and Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu by the police and other security agencies, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Tuesday cautioned the Presidency and the police over the threat to the nation’s democracy.

CAN observed that the siege was completely at variance with democratic norms expected in a democracy.

The CAN President, Rev. Supo Ayokunle, explained that “the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has warned the Presidency and the Nigeria Police not to do anything capable of threatening the survival of democracy in Nigeria”.

Speaking on the invasion, CAN warned “the presidency to desist from using the Nigeria Police to pull down democratic institutions built at a great price, which includes, but not limited to, loss of lives and imprisonment of many patriots in the past”.

“We express grave concerns over the poor handling of police’s invitation to the Senate President, Saraki, over the infamous Offa robbery saga that led to the death of no fewer than 30 people and the alleged plan by the EFCC to arrest Ekweremadu over alleged money laundering,” Ayokunle explained.

CAN maintained that the manner the police were deployed in subjecting the leadership of the National Assembly to needless embarrassment and harassment amounted to a siege against democracy.

Ayokunle said: “CAN notes with every sense of responsibility that the only difference between democracy and dictatorship is the presence or absence of the National Assembly.

“As stakeholders in the survival of the Nigerian democracy, we have no choice but to speak out against unfolding political imbroglio that is capable of not portraying in good standing in the comity of nations.

“We caution the police against being used to threaten democracy. CAN needs to remind the Nigeria police that once a suspect has been invited to any of its offices, the best international practice is to exercise patience until the invitee fails to honour such an invitation.

“We are shocked, disappointed and alarmed at the aborted moves by the police to stop both the Senate President and his deputy, from attending Tuesday’s proceedings for whatever reasons.

“CAN calls on all service chiefs, including the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, not to destroy our democratic institutions through needless partisanship.”

CAN also tasked civil society organisations (CSOs) and other professional bodies, like the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), among others, to remain vigilant in rescuing democracy from forces that are hell-bent in derailing it.