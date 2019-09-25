<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Some principals and headteachers who allegedly disobeyed Gov Dapo Abiodun’s order suspending the collection of levies or fees from pupils in Ogun State public schools have been caught in the act.

This confirms the report on Tuesday that “barely three days after Gov Abiodun ordered the suspension of the N3,700 Parents/Teachers Association levy, reports from parents across Ogun State have it that some schools started collecting levies first day of resumption.

The state government had said those caught would be dealt with by the state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Abeokuta.

However, the Ogun State government, speaking through the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Primary, Secondary and Technical Education, Ronke Soyombo, said there was still one percent non-compliance, adding that those who did not comply with the directive had been caught.



Soyombo, speaking on a phone-in Yoruba radio programmee in Abeokuta said, “when we say something, we all know there will be like 1% who will not comply. Those who defied the order, we have been to their schools today (Tuesday) and we’ve caught all of them. Those doing it secretly, they will be caught too and the Ministry of Education has a way to deal with such acts.”

She added that the state government would provide running costs for all public schools so as to prevent any ‘urge’ for schools to demand levies from parents.

Soyombo, however, disclosed that if the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) in any school had the desire to assist government with any project in the school, a letter must be written to government for approval.

The Governor’s aide reechoed that the state government did not authorise the sale of uniforms in schools, advising parents to buy same wherever they want.

Asked by a parent, Soyombo said she would not confirm at the moment, whether or not the free education policy of Abiodun involved the payment of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees, promising to revert back before Friday.