The traditional ruler of Amaekwu Lokpanta in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, hosts of the cattle market on Enugu-Port Harcourt express road, near Enugu/Abia boundary, Eze Thomas Obike, has lamented the destructive activities of herdsmen and their cattle in their community.

Eze Obike said that his people now live on perpetual fear on account of the destructive activities of herdsmen and their cattle.

The pained monarch spoke when he received Senator Mao Ohuabunwa in his palace on the occasion of the commissioning of a primary health centre attracted by the senator to the community, saying the location of the market to their place is now a curse rather than a blessing. According to him, cattle had destroyed their schools, courts, crops and even police post, forcing the police to abandon the post and relocate to Isuochi.

Eze Obike lamented that his community and their neighbours have never remained the same since 17 years ago when he cattle market was relocated to the area by administration of Orji Uzor Kalu.

“Since the cattle market was brought to us here in Lokpa, we have seen hell. The cows have destroyed our market, customary court, and school,” he said.

“They have also destroyed our police post and the police ran back to Isuochi. The relocation of the cattle market to us is like a curse.

“The cows and their rearers have vandalised everything we have and even our children and wives are not safe.”