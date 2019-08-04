<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following last Thursday’s gruesome killing of Rev Fr Paul Offu at Ihe in Awgu local government area of Enugu state, the Enugu Catholic Diocese has tasked government that it must flush out bad fulanis from the state.

The church also tasked government as a matter of urgency, to effectively equip the vigilante groups, to provide protection and security for their various localities.

This is as the Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, in the south east has denied that Fulani herdsmen were responsible for the killing of Rev Fr Offu.

Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Dr Callistus Onaga gave the charge when the Diocese celebrated a special Mass for peace and security in Enugu state Nigeria, on Sunday, in honour of the murdered priest.

Bishop Onaga while celebrating the mass also prayed that “the legislative arm of our democratic dispensation enact laws that will flush out the bad eggs that perpetrate this socio-economic malaise in our mist.”

The church noted that following the increasing rate of insecurity in the form of killings, kidnappings, rapes, destruction of farmlands and properties, and various forms of intimidation in the country, the church was compelled to make the public pronouncements.