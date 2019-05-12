<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Catholic Women Organisation (CWO), Holy Cross Catholic Church Gwarinpa (11), Abuja, has urged the Federal Government to enforce laws that forbid child labour in the country.

The President of CWO, Mrs Ukpo Amoroban, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday that the practice continue to flourish in spite of government’s good polices against it.

“Child labour has brought poor reputation to our nation today. Our main economic problem is child labour, since we began on the path of nationhood.

“As a result of this, there has been for the past few years steady drift away of young men to other countries. This has the chain result of our society being left underdeveloped,” she said.

She said that child labour has become widespread and occupied a preeminent position among the ills that pervade the society.

The Vice Chairperson Communication Committee of CWO, Lady Roseline Aghabalu, who spoke on the effects of child labour, said that various health risks are associated with child labour.