The National Federation of Catholic Students, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Akwa (UNIZIK) has conferred on Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State with the award of the Grand Facilitator of Catholic Students in Nigeria.

Receiving the award, Governor Uzodimma, who was represented by his Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser, Mr. Oguwike Nwachuku, thanked the students for identifying with the Governor, whom he described as a dedicated Christian and committed Catholic. Nwachuku said Governor Uzodimma has contributed immensely to the growth of the Catholic Church in Nigeria, and that any award given to him by the faith is not misplaced.

He assured the Catholic students that the Governor will continue to support them, urging them to be committed to their studies and to live worthy and exemplary lives as Catholics.





“I encourage you to tap from all those good qualities you have identified with Governor Uzodimma. You should make them part of your own Mantra so that the society can benefit from it”, Nwachuku said.

Earlier, the President, Nigeria Federation of Catholic Students, (UNIZIK), Mr. Korie Larry, said they were in the Government House to honour Governor Uzodimma who has been a pillar of support to the Federation of Catholic students across the country.

The NFCS Leader noted that the “conferment of the award on Governor Uzodimma as the Grand Facilitator of Catholic students in Nigeria was based on merit because of his outreach and special benevolence to Catholics, especially the Catholic students who are major beneficiaries of his magnanimity.”

Larry and the Secretary of the Group, Precious Nwaeze, thereafter presented the award to the Governor.