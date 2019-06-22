<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

This advice is contained in their resolution signed by its National President, Rev. Fr. Sylvester Onmoke, at the end of her 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Kaduna.

The AGM has as its theme: “The Imperative of Good Governance for a Secure and Prosperous Nation.”

The priests said “the soul of good governance is effective leadership which, no doubt is, an off shoot of a good educational system.

“It is sad to note that the doors to productivity through education have been attacked, thus the poverty of the mind and insecurity has found a place in the governing system of our country.

“The agricultural and transport structures are equally on the brink of collapse, to mention but a few.

“Prosperity, Security and Good governance beget growth, thus making the populace more productive,’’ he said.

The priests, therefore, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use his office to improve the security of Nigerians, their lives and overall wellbeing of the people.

“The imperative of Good Governance is for a secure and prosperous nation, given the emergence of a new phase of governance in our country, Nigerians yearn for fruits of good governance for all the citizens.

“Nigeria is our country, we do not have any other, the country basically cries for justice which is anchored on the dignity of the human person.

“Nigeria yearns for an improved educational structure, it is derailed by poverty and insecurity.”

The priests, who identified corruption as a cankerworm that had eaten deep into the fabric of the nation, urged government at all levels to tackle it.

“We identified corruption as a cankerworm that kills the nation.”

They appealed to government to address it which they said was the root causes of poverty and insecurity in the land.

They said that if it could be combated, that would create a suitable and conducive environment for wealth creation with strategic plans.

”It will also combat the effects of geometric increase in population and dramatic climate change,’’ the priests said in thec resolution.