Rev. Fr. Andrew Anah, the Catholic Priest of Sacred Heart Parish, Obomkpa in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, who was kidnapped by gunmen, has regained his freedom.

Although, the mode of his release was shrouded in secrecy, Andrew Aniamaka, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the development.

Aniamaka, however, could not establish if a ransom was paid to secure his release, but assured the priest was already in his parish and in good health.

He maintained that the hoodlums would not escape the long arms of the law, stating that the command was concerned about the case.

Meanwhile, some parishioners of the church who pleaded for anonymity, had called on Most Rev. Odogwu Elue, the Bishop of Issele-Uku Diocese, to immediately transfer the released priest to another parish or the Pastoral Centre, to enable him recover from the trauma.

They maintained that it was seriously traumatising for the Rev. Fr. Anah, who had been kidnapped twice from the parish.

Before his release on Friday, Reverend Fathers and Sisters from the Issele-Uku Catholic Diocese had gathered at the Obomkpa Parish to intercede on his behalf.

Hon. Chuks Oseme, Chirman of the Aniocha North Local Government Area, also confirmed the priest’s release, even as he commended the police for their efforts.

Rev. Fr. Jude Onyebadi, a colleague of the priest, on behalf of the Diocesan Reverend Fathers, expressed the joy of that their colleague had been released