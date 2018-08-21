In the spirit of Sallah, the Director of Communications, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Msgr. Gabriel Osu, has urged Muslims to love and tolerate other Nigerians irrespective of their religious persuasion or faith.

“The golden rule is love your God above every other thing. Love your neighbour as yourself and your neighbour goes beyond Muslims or Christians but Nigerians.

“Today is for merrymaking but we should do it in moderation and for those that are performing Hajj, they should pray for Nigeria,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishop of Oyo Diocese, the Most Rev. Emmanuel Badejo, has appealed to Nigerians irrespective of tribal, religious and ethnic backgrounds to promote the culture of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Badejo said this in an Eid-el-Kabir message signed by the Director of Inter-religious Dialogue, Rev Fr. Joseph Ogundipe and emailed to NAN.

He said there can never be any meaningful and tangible progress without peace and harmony.

“I congratulate you all (Muslims) for this great opportunity and I urged you all to see this unique festival of sacrifice as a medium of giving the greatest sacrifice of love to one another.

“Our country needs all of us and we all have a part to play in the success of Nigeria as a nation.

“May I also urge us to use this medium to reflect on the politics of our nation and prove wrong those who use religion as means of dividing us,” Badejo said.

The cleric also urged Nigerians to rise against all forms of prejudices and religious fanaticism and vote for people who will do the right things and make our nation better.

“The forthcoming general elections present another opportunity for us to cooperate at all levels — federal, state and local — to vote for God fearing and credible candidates that will make our nation grow.

“Let us remember that we owe God and the coming generations a duty,” he added.

Badejo said Muslims and Christians should continue to demonstrate their obedience to God always through the spirit of forgiveness and true love for one another.