Pontifical Mission Society, an arm of the Catholic Church, has disclosed that over 200 Catholic churches, missionary buildings as well as institutions were destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents in the North East.

National Director, Pontifical Mission Society Nigeria, Rev. Fr. George Segun Ajana, disclosed this in Abuja at a press conference to commemorate the World Mission Sunday.

World Mission Sunday, according to him, is an annual event that holds in the last Sun- day of every October to raise funds to improve the welfare of those who have given them- selves to the service of God and also provide social amenities for the society at large.

He said that available records indicated that churches and other facilities in the Catholic Diocese of Maiduguri were most affected by the deadly activities of the insurgents.

He, however, said the Diocese has embarked on rebuilding the facilities destroyed by the insurgents.

His words: “We need prayers but money is also needed to rebuild the infrastructures that was destroyed by the insurgents. We also need money to maintain schools, hospitals and take care of missionaries on the fields.

“The Popes since 1926 have repeatedly encouraged members of the Catholic church to deeply participate and support Mission Sunday through prayers and material offerings.

“Offering collection would be called in all churches and all Catholic institutions like schools, hospitals and pastoral centres; and all Catholics are encouraged to give no matter how small.”