The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria has faulted what it describes as “lopsidedness in the appointments into federal positions,” saying that it lacks diversity in its entirety.

The President of the Conference, Most Revd. Augustine Akubeze, stated this on Sunday at the official opening of the Second Plenary of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, hosted by the Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to Akubeze, the disparity in federal appointments had become a major concern to the country as a whole.

The president, who doubles as the Archbishop of Benin City, harped on the need for government to work on the national integration of every part of the country into sensitive positions of government at the federal level.

He expressed concern that Nigerians rejected “minimalistic approach” to the issue of appointments, calling for equity in the process in all government appointments.