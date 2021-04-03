



The Catholic Bishop of Oyo Diocese, Bishop Emmanuel Badejo, has urged Nigerians to shun all forms of violence as Christians observe Good Friday.

Badejo gave the charge yesterday in an interview with newsmen in Ibadan.

He called on citizens to love one another irrespective of tribal or religious differences.





The bishop pointed out that love was the most powerful tool to eradicate violence and create a better nation.

“Love demands that we work towards justice and fairness as it made God to offer his only son to die for mankind,” he said.