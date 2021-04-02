



The Catholic Bishop of Awka, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor has warned against slide back to primitive age with the rise in Neo-peganism in most parts of Igbo land.

Bishop Ezeokafor in his Easter message lamented that young men who run into turbulence in their businesses are busy opening shrines in various communities and blaming their backsliding on their ancestors.

Most painful, the cleric said are those who have lived in Europe and other parts of the world who one would have thought were enlightened.

Bishop Ezeokafor blamed the development on parents who he accused have abandoned their parental roles.

He described Easter as “the most important Christian feast because it is the day Christ opened the gate of heaven for humanity”.

He said that for humanity to realise this, it has to focus on the life to come knowing that life on earth is very short.

Bishop Ezeokafor said: “We thank God that Christ saved us today.

“Christ died on the cross to save us and there is no sacrifice more than this.





“In his own time, to die on the cross is an abomination and that is why he was crucified between two robbers”.

The cleric said humanity must take their cross and follow Christ and warned that it is wrong teaching that suffering is not part of life.

According to him, to win anything one must suffer. “The only thing we ask of is that Christ give us the cross we can carry”.

On the country Bishop Ezeokafor called for prayers, saying that the number of deaths recorded in Nigeria makes life lose its meaning.

He lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari has not lived up his slogan that he is for no nobody and that he is for everybody, given that he has not come out direct to condemn that activities of Fulani herdsmen while branding IPOB members terrorists.

He said: “There has never been direct condemnation by the President. This is unfortunate. Buhari is for some people, period because herdsmen carry AK47 and yet he brands IPOB people terrorists”