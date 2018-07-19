Most Rev. Michael Gokum, the Catholic Bishop of Pankshin Diocese in Plateau, on Thursday donated relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Daffo District of Bokkos Local Government Area.

Gokum preached peaceful coexistence among inhabitants of the area.

Many villages in the district experienced attacks which led to loss of lives and property.

The Bishop, had before now visited the victims immediately the incident occurred.

“You will recall that immediately the incident happened some months back, we came here to sympathise and encourage you to live in peace. Today we are here again to do same.

“One of the worst events of life is for one to be forced out of the comfort of his home and his source of livelihood destroyed. Such act is humiliating, frustrating and inhuman.

“So, we have come with some few items to provide succour and alleviate your sufferings.

“Let me seize this opportunity to encourage all of you to imbibe the culture of tolerance and forgive one another for the growth and development of our state, ‘’ he said.

Gokum urged the youth to desist from being used by self-seeking politicians, who would use them to perpetrate evil in the society.

The bishop held peace talks with community and religious leaders and advised them to preach peace at all times.

Items donated include: 40 bags of maize; 20 bags of rice; 20 bags of salt; 20 cartons of seasoning; three bags of millet; 28 bags of used clothes; and three bags of used shoes.