<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Catholic bishop of Awka Diocese, Anambra state, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, has kicked against the recent ban on prayers in markets across the state.

He described prayer as most important tool Christians needed to ask and receive favours from God as well as wade off evil manipulations.

Leadership of Anambra State Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA), had banned prayers in the market, citing alleged extortion and politicization of the prayers as reason.

Delivering a homily on Sunday at Holy Trinity Catholic, Nanka, Orumba North local government area of the state, the cleric stressed that prayer ban was unheard of in a state dominated by Christians.

He said, “Banning prayers will further distance those who believed in the efficacy of prayers from receiving God’s abundant blessings and grace.

“Prayers in people’s lives is so important because a prayerful Christian remains a powerful Christian.”

Ezeokafor however called on Governor Willie Obiano to take a critical look at the decision by the market leadership with a view to reviewing it.

“I heard about the ban but was not too happy about it. It is not in our best interest. I appeal to Governor Willie to take a second look on the matter. I am happy he is here,” he stated.

He further commended the governor’s commitment towads the provision of security in the state, urging him to maintain the tempo.

“Let us not allow the suspected Fulani herdsmen menace, incessant killings, kidnappings taking place in our neighbouring states to get to Anambra state.

Responding, Governor Obiano assured the bishop of his commitment in tackling some of the challenges enumerated, saying his administration was building more quality roads and would ensure deplorable roads in the state received facelift.