The Christian Associa­tion of Nigeria (CAN) has commiserated with the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, over the death of his police con­voy escort, Inspector Ali Gomi­na in Abuja as well as victims of Sunday explosion in Lagos.

His Eminence, Rev. Dr. Supo Ayokunle, President of CAN who expressed shock over the occur­rences commiserated with families of victims and the Lagos State Gov­ernment and called on the state and the federal government to ascertain the true cause of the explosion to prevent future reoccurrence.

A statement by Ayokunle’s As­sistant on Media and Communi­cations, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, stated, “It was quite unfortunate that a runaway Toyota Camry driver ran into the convoy of His Excellency, hit and killed one of the motorcycle escorts in the convoy, in the person of Late Inspector Ali Gomina. That was quite shocking and we could feel the pain in the heart of His Excellency over this sad development.

“While we commiserate with His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, over this unpleasant development, we at the same time commiserate with the family of the deceased, especially the immedi­ate family, the wife and the three children. May God grant them the comfort of the Holy Spirit and for­titude to bear the loss in the name of Jesus Christ our Lord.”

“On the other hand, we rejoice with His Excellency for God’s safe­ty again. The Bible says, ‘many are the afflictions of the righteous but the Lord delivers him out of them all.’(Psalm 34: 19) He that has deliv­ered you will continue to deliver you so that you might be able to fulfil your life purpose in the name of Jesus.”





“We give thanks to God for the quality of leadership you provid­ed when you abandoned your trip to go straight to Gui community and the family of the deceased to identify with them at the time of their pains. Your assuring words that the government will not aban­don the family and the community are quite comforting. May the Lord continue to watch over you, your team and all of you in government while you are performing your duties to our nation Nigeria in the name of Jesus.

Meanwhile, His Grace Alfred Adewale Martins, Archbishop of Lagos, Catholic Archdiocese has eulogised Rev. Sr. Dr. Henrietta Alokha (SSH) and a female secu­rity guard who died in the process of taking care that the students of the Lagos Archdiocese, Bethlehem Girls College were safe from the heat of the explosion.

The Archbishop in a statement sent by Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, Director of Social Communica­tions, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos said the real cause of the explosion was yet to be identified.

“Sr. Henrietta Alokha SSH and other staff that died have paid the supreme price in their bid to lead all her students to safety. May their souls rest in peace. It is important to confirm that no priest died during the incident. The priest who was celebrating the Mass helped in rescuing the students and he is safe. Unfortunately, the Staff quar­ters, Administrative Building, the refectory and hostel buildings were levelled to the ground as a result of the impact of the explosion with no essential building standing except the convent housing the nuns in charge of the school.”