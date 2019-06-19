<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Arcbishop of Kaduna Catholic Diocese, Rev. Matthew Manoso Ndagoso, has explained why the Boko Haram insurgency remained unabated in the North East area of the country.

Ndagoso stated this in a homily preceding Catholic Priests Annual General Meeting (AGM), which held at Our Lady’s Parish, Kaduna, yesterday.

The priests were drawn across the 36 states of the federation and Abuja.

During the meeting, the clerics would discussthe spate of kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and general insecurity in the country.

The Catholic bishop noted that lack of government presence and commitment to do away with insecurity are some of the factors responsible for the increasing spate of Boko Haram in the region.

The theme of the AGM was titled, “The imperative of good governance for a secure and prosperous nation”.

While lamenting the disturbing insecurity in the country, Ndagoso said it was due to lack of the presence of government and good governance in certain parts of the country particularly in the North-East.

He argued that good governance and security were interwoven such that in the absence of one, the other suffered.

Ndagoso charged the Nigerian leaders to be wise, “They should stop whatever they are doing and frontally confront the security challenges.”

“Insecurity starts from where there is absence of government. The absence of government in certain parts of the country has brought us to where we are today. Our problem has always been the management of resources of the land,” he added.

“Something is happening right now wether the government knows or not, is that the splinter group of the Boko Haram, is providing services to the communities in Borno.

“They are collecting taxes because of the absence of government. This is dangerous.”