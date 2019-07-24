<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Catholic Bishop of Jalingo Diocese, Most Rev. Charles Hammawa, on Wednesday appealed to Jukun and Tiv people in Wukari Local Government Area of the state to stop the killings and the destruction going on in the area.

Hammawa made the appeal during a peace meeting he convened between the Jukun and Tiv stakeholders held at the St. Charles Boromeo Pastoral Centre in Jalingo.

In a dramatic move during the meeting, the Bishop knelt down before the delegates begging them to sheath their sword and embrace peace.

“I am on my knees begging you. I beg you, I beg you, I beg you in the name of God, to stop the killings. I beg you in the name of God to sheath your sword.

“The time for peace is now if we say till later it might be too late. I beg of you in the name of God to sheath your sword and embrace peace which is the only way of bringing peace and development in your state.

“We must develop the spirit of give and take. As a people, we cannot live in isolation. We need one another. So, let’s forgive one another, accept one another and ensure justice for all for peace and prosperity of Taraba.

“America is great today because they accepted one another and are using their diversity to make America great. We must not give up until peace is achieved. These persistent crises in the history of Taraba has made us retrogress.

“We must, therefore, move away from this destructive path to avert the dangerous consequences of continuous killing and destruction,” he appealed.