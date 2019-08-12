<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Archbishop of Archdiocese of Benin, Augustine Akubeze, has urged National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and Governor Godwin Obaseki to settle their feud for the betterment of the state.

Bishop Akubeze commended Obaseki for believing in the rule of law by opting for the judiciary to pursue his rights.

Akubeze spoke at the 80th birthday thanksgiving mass for a former National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

His comments on the feud between Oshiomhole and Obaseki and the crisis in the Edo State House of Assembly drew applaud and murmuring from congregation.

The Catholic Bishop noted that Governor Obaseki has continued with the works of his predecessor.

He described Obaseki as a technocrat that believed in rewarding merit.

Bishop Akubeze said Oyegun joined politics to convince the electorates and not to fool the electorates.