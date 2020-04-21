<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, the Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama and the Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Uche have commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

In a letter of condolence, on behalf of the priests and all the lay faithful of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, to the President, Archbishop Kaigama extended heartfelt condolences to the families and relations of many Nigerians who have lost their lives to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cleric in a statement issued by Chief Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, encouraged President Buhari to ‘‘stand strong in faith in these trying times and continue to work resolutely’’ with his team within the resources and possibilities available.

Pledging the support of the Catholic Church to the fight to curb the spread of the virus, Archbishop Kaigama prayed ‘‘that Nigeria and Nigerians will pass through this difficult time with sobriety and equanimity and come of out with a greater and genuine sense of love for God and neighbour.’’

On his part, the Methodist Prelate prayed God to console the President and family of the deceased.

The President also received separate messages of condolence from Chief Bisi Akande, pioneer National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Bashir Tofa, presidential candidate in the June 12, 1993 election, Senator Adolphus Wabara, former President of the Senate, the President, Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engr. Habu Gumel, and the Soun of Ogbomosholand, Oba Oladunni Ajagungbade III.

Similarly, President Muhamadu Buhari has been urged to accept the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari as an “act of God”.

The Supreme Head, C & S Unification Church of Nigeria, His Most Eminence, Prophet Solomon Adegboyega Alao, in his condolence message to the President issued in Lagos yesterday, noted that the late CoS would be remembered for his loyalty to the country and the President.





This is just as he advised the President to exercise patience and seek the face of God before appointing another CoS.

He said Kyari did his best for the country and prayed God to forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest.

While urging all Nigerians, irrespective of their creed or race to pray for nation’s leaders and health workers as they expose themselves everyday to fight Coronavirus, added that the death of Kyari should be a pointer to the fact that the virus is not a respecter of anybody and pleaded with Nigerians to obey all instructions against the spread of the virus.

The clergyman said it was unfortunate to note that some Nigerians were still doubting the reality of Covid-19 in the country.

In choosing another CoS, Prophet Alao also advised that religious or ethnic sentiment should not be a factor but a loyal and incorruptible Nigerian should be considered for the office.

He noted that one of the lessons Nigerian leaders should learn at this period was the urgent need to improve health facilities in the country and intensify campaign against the spread of the virus.

He said, “We are not just mourning Abba Kyari but all souls that we have lost to the pandemic. We pray for those in the hospital to come out alive and meet their families and I specifically urged all religious leaders to pray for President Buhari and all our leaders at this trying period.

“I also want to remind our polititicans of the ephemeral nature of things of this world. Kyari is now being remembered for his loyalty and honesty, what would they be remembered for. I met him last year during my visit to the President at the villa, I saw him as an unassuming gentleman with eagle eyes for details”.

Baba Alao also reiterated his advice to all his members to lock all churches and continue their fellowship with God in their various homes until further notice.