An international humanitarian agency, Catholic Relief Services (CRS), has empowered 7000 women with free poultry production business in Adamawa and Borno States.

The distribution of the starter kits was done during a ceremony at the Emir of Mubi’s Palace in Adamawa State on Thursday with the aim of assisting insurgency-affected women in the North East.

Each of the kits comes with a poultry cage, six hens, a cock and a bag of poultry feed, which the beneficiaries are expected to expand over time as they continue their participation in the project funded by the European Union (EU) and German Federal Ministry for Economic Corporation and Development (BMZ).





For the Thursday flag off in Mubi, a small number among the 7,000 beneficiaries from the focal local government areas of Mubi North, Maiha (Adamawa State), Jere and Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (Borno State) were handed their starter-packs, with the other beneficiaries scheduled to receive their own kits at their respective locations in subsequent days.

The 18-month Borno and Adamawa Women Poultry Project saw the building of four standard hatcheries in the focal LGAs, training of 30 community animal health workers, 280 social workers and 50 staff of social affairs and the organisation of the 7,000 direct beneficiaries in 25 corporate poultry producer groups.

A representative of GIZ, Mrs Juliana Joshua, said the poultry production intervention is a women-focused project to increase the opportunities of the beneficiaries to improve their well-being.