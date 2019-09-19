<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a caterer, Kingsley Mfontom, 35, who allegedly defiled a five-year-old girl be remanded in a correctional facility in Kirikiri, pending legal advice.

Magistrate P.E. Nwaka, who did not take the plea of Mfontom, ordered the police to duplicate and send the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Nwaka adjourned the case until Oct.16 for mention, NAN reports.

The defendant, who resides at No. 75, Olabode St., Off Governor’s Road, Ikotun, Lagos, was arraigned on charges of sexual harassment and defilement.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Christopher John, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in his residence.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 264 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen reports that section 261 prescribes life imprisonment for convicted offender.