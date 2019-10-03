<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mr Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, says cases of collapsed building should be investigated, culprits prosecuted and punished to curtail the incessant occurrence and protect lives and property.

Fashola said this on Thursday when a delegation of the National Building Code Advisory Committee visited him in Abuja to update him on the activities of the committee.

The minister said the committee should come up with measures that would ensure that people who were involved in erecting buildings that collapsed were investigated, prosecuted and punished to send a message that people could be held accountable for their actions.

According to him, the ugly incident kept reoccurring because nobody had been punished and made an example of wrongdoing.

“After every unfortunate incident, somebody has not been prosecuted. That is just the example that every society needs, to show that people are answerable when they do not comply with laws.

“There must be consequences for the lives lost and property destroyed, so you do it at your own peril so that a lesson would be learnt and this is how we can protect our people.

“If cases were investigated to a conclusive end and findings were made and culprits brought to book and punished to the knowledge of all the trend will end,’’ Fashola said.