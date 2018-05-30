A former Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has told Justice Mohammed Idris of a Federal High Court in Lagos that he has no case to answer with regard to the alleged fraud charge slammed on him and two others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

At the resumed hearing of the matter today, Kalu’s lawyer, Chief Awa Kalu (SAN) told the judge that he has filed a motion for no case submission on behalf of his client. He said the former governor has no case to answer with regard to the alleged fraud charge.

“A motion for no case submission was filed on behalf of the 1st defendant (Dr. Kalu) on May 28 and it has been served on the prosecution”, the silk said.

The other two defendants have equally filed separate motions for no case submission through their lawyers, Chief Solo Akuma (SAN) and K. C. Nwofo (SAN).

EFCC’s lawyer, Adebisi Adeniyi, had earlier drew the court’s attention to an amended charge filed by the commission before commencement of proceedings.

He said: “We did inform the court at the last adjourned date that we want to file an amended charge. We have filed the amended charge this morning. We were also served with the defendants’ motion for no case submissions”, he said.

Following revelations by the defence lawyers that they were yet to be served with the amended charge, Adeniyi opted to serve copies of it on the defence lawyers in the face of the court.

The move was opposed to by the defence lawyers on the ground that the prosecution is only permitted by law to serve it on the defendants.

However, in a bench ruling, Justice Idris directed the service of the charge on the defendants inside the court.

Afterwards, the defence lawyers sought for an adjournment to enable them study the amended charge and come up with a decision on what to do over it.

Justice Idris later adjourned further hearing in the matter to June 13 by 12 noon.