The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, said on Saturday the Nigerian Air Force has taken steps to stop the maintenance of military aircraft and other assets abroad.

He stated this at a ceremony to mark the completion of maintenance of Mi-35P attack helicopter at the 115 Special Operations Group in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Abubakar said the measure was designed to cut cost and save the nation of funds spent on maintaining such aircraft abroad.

The NAF chief said: “If we had taken the Mi-35P helicopter to Ukraine we would have to pay for air freight to Ukraine and back to Nigeria. This excludes payment of repair of the aircraft.

“So, the decision to repair the aircraft in Nigeria is part of our plan to save the nation of foreign exchange as well as build capacity of our technicians and engineers.

“This is the very first in the history of the Nigerian Air Force that we are conducting live extension programme (repairs) of our Mi-35P helicopter fleet in Nigeria.”

Abubakar said the repair work was carried out by NAF foreign partners with the support of technicians and engineers from the Force.

“Another laudable achievement is the expeditious completion of engine two modular change on our EC-135 helicopter. We changed it here rather than take it to South Africa.

“The repair of the aircraft locally presented our team of technicians and engineers the opportunity to participate and acquire more knowledge.

“The whole essence is to ensure in no distant future that our technicians will independently carry out repairs on our Mi-helicopter fleets,” Abubakar added.