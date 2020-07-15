



The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has extolled the virtues of the late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile who died in a car accident on Tuesday.

The CAS said he was heartbroken by the incident which occurred in Kaduna State.

Abubakar described the first female combat helicopter pilot in the history of the Nigerian Air Force as “one of our shining young stars”.

In a statement on Wednesday, Abubakar said Arotile was “a very intelligent, disciplined, confident and courageous young officer who added value wherever she served.”





He added, “As a squadron pilot in Operation GAMA AIKI in Minna, Niger State, she flew her quota of anti-banditry combat missions to ensure a safer, more secured Nigeria.

“I recall meeting her at the Minna Airport, while on operational visit, after one of such missions and seeing her eagerness to contribute towards the restoration of lasting peace to the affected areas. Her death is a huge loss to the Nigerian Air Force family and indeed the entire Nation.

“On behalf officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the Nigerian Air Force, I once more condole with the family of late Flying Officer Arotile over this irreparable loss and sincerely pray that the Almighty God grants her soul eternal rest.”