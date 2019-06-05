<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, the Chief of Air Staff, has tasked Air force officers and men not to be distracted by the propaganda by terrorists and bandits in discharging their duties of protecting the nation.

Abubakar stated this on Wednesday in Katsina during a special Sallah reception organized for officers and men participating in operation Sharan-Daji, charged with the task of flushing out bandits in Rugu forest in the state.

“The Air force staff handling the operations of flushing out terrorists and bandits should conduct the activities according to the constitutional provision.

“The terrorists and their sponsors have been using the media to castigate the operations of the Air force with the aim of casting doubts in the minds of the public.

“The mischief makers have been using the social media with the aim of getting the support of innocent Nigerians to continue the killings in some parts of the country, ” he said.

The air chief, who was represented by the Air Component Commander, Group Capt. Aliyu Hussaini Idris, called on the entire military personnel involved in checkmating the terrorists not to compromise in performing their constitutional role of defending the territorial integrity of the nation.

Abubakar said that the Federal Government has provided all the necessary logistics for them to do their job well.

“The air force on its parts will also continue to give the welfare of its officers and men top priority in order to give them sense of belonging.

“This sallah reception is organized to celebrate with Muslim officers and men that have fasted for 30 days during the month of Ramadan.

“We want them to relax and enjoy the muslim festive mood and make them feel at home since they cannot join their families as they are involved in this operations of defending the nation.”

Newsmen report that the CAS has introduced special celebrations during festivities with personnel who were involved in operations of defending the nation.