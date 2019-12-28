<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has asserted that humanity was the greatest religion on earth because it breaks all barriers.

Ayade made the assertion while flagging off the 2019 edition of the largest street party at the Millenium park, on Saturday with the theme: “Humanity”.

His words: “I speak with a lot of agony, melancholy, frustration, and pain because when God created mankind, He created us for bliss, in his own image, he created man for the beauty of the world.

“He gave his only begotten son to die for us, but in the cause of man’s habitation on earth, man has deviated completely. Man has gradually become more animalistic and animals have become more human.

“Man has degenerated so much that it has a stronger love for Christianity, Islam, and religion forgetting that the greatest religion on earth is humanity.

“Whether you are white or black, tall or short, fat or slim, whether you are rich or poor, humanity does not know the difference, it breaks the barriers, it doesn’t really matter where you are coming from whether your from America or Obudu the equilibrating factor is humanity.

“Once you appreciate humanity, the love to for fellow human being, the willingness to allow your weaker brother or sister to lean on you, I want you to know that

Man must change the way that we live, if you steal from someone who has an accident, then you are already an animal,” he said