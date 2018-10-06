



His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has urged Nigerians, especially Christian faithful to renew the hope in the country through selfless services.

Onaiyekan gave the charge at the 10th anniversary and inauguration of the Ultra Modern Parish Secretariat of Mater-Dei Catholic Church, Gwagwalada, Abuja, on Saturday.

The Cardinal, who also confirmed no fewer than 150 candidates for the sacrament of confirmation with the power of the Holy Spirit, underscored the need for Christians to rededicate their lives.

According to him, when everyone decides to stop keeping quiet and grabbing around for his or her own little corner of comfort, then things will begin to change positively for the country.

He said: “So, on an occasion like this, it is a time for each and every one of us to rededicate ourselves to the life of the Holy Spirit in which we live.

“As we receive the Holy Spirit; we should renew our lives; the way we live, the priorities we set for ourselves and the kind of attitudes and mindset we have about the country.

“We want to renew the face of Nigeria, so that we will have a country where truth and justice prevail; where the poor are looked after.

“The common good is what public life is all about and not selfish interest.

“There is no joy in selfishness, in fact the selfish person already starts his own punishment here on earth.’’

Onaiyekan, therefore, urged Christians to continue to pray for God’s protection on the faithful, especially the poor as the 2019 general elections draw closer.