The Holy Father, Pope Francis, has accepted the retirement of His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, as the Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Abuja.

The Chancellor of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Rev. Fr. Sebastian Musa, announced Onaiyekan’s retirement in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Musa said Pope Francis accepted the retirement of Onaiyekan and appointed Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama as the new Archbishop of Abuja.