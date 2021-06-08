Former Catholic archbishop of Abuja, John Onaiyekan, says politicians are happy when Nigerians do nothing but complain about the state of affairs in the country.

He stated this on Tuesday in Abuja at the north-central zonal dialogue conference, organised by Lux Terra Leadership Foundation, in partnership with Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development.

Onaiyekan urged Nigerians to hold their elected leaders accountable in order for them to live up to their responsibilities.

“Nigerians have gotten used to just sitting and complaining about everything. They complain about government and politicians, but they do not take their role of citizen participation seriously,” he said.

“The leaders are happy about this and take full advantage of the docile nature of most Nigerians.”





The cleric also reminded leaders that taking the oath of office with either the Bible or Quran puts them under the judgment of God.

Another panellist, Bola Abimbola, executive director of Savannah Centre, noted that some of the problems in the country are a result of a trust deficit between government and citizens.

Represented by Felix Pwol, a director at the centre, Abimbola said it is crucial for the government to focus on achieving national unity, security, women and youth development, as well as civil society and government partnership.

George Ehusani, executive director, Lux Terra, said the conference was a response to the widespread call for dialogue towards resolving Nigeria’s socio-economic, political and security challenges.