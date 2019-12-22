<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

To overcome the socio-economic challenges currently facing Nigeria, the immediate past Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has admonished Nigerians to be fervent in prayers and adopt legitimate measures of survival.

The cardinal, who spoke at a wedding of the daughter of former Minister of State for FCT, Chuka Odom, in Abuja, on Saturday, lamented that the high rate of divorce in the country could not only be attributed to the economic hardship in society, but also to carelessness on the part of some young people.

He added that Nigeria can only get better again if Nigerians would learn to love and appreciate one another unconditionally.

He said: “I am happy for the new couple and wish them well in their new home. I have come to realize that the solution to socio-economic vices in this country is prayer.

“There is a high a rate of divorce in our society today and that is scary and unhealthy for posterity. Most of the divorce cases we hear today are not caused by poverty alone, but a combination of that and inability of some youths to patiently seek the face of God before and after wedding.

“Nigeria will get better again if we can fervently pray and show sincere love and care to one another.”

Father of the bride Chuka Odom, who could not control his joy, urged the couple to continue with the love that brought them together, and be faithful and committed to their marriage.

“I am very happy that my daughter is getting married today. So, I give God all the glory for making it possible for me to witness it.

“Marriage is a continuous exercise. To remain in it and enjoy it, they need to be faithful and committed to the marriage vows they have taken. I wish them all the best,” Odom said.