Cardinal John Onaiyekan has said that effective dialogue has the potential of resolving all kinds of conflicts.

He also called on well-meaning Nigerians to support programmes aimed at building peace across the country.

Onaiyekan said this on the sidelines of the Graduation ceremony for fellows of the 2018/2019 Cardinal Onaiyekan Foundation for Peace Fellowship Programme on “Interreligious Dialogue and Mediation” in Abuja.

The fellowship had 35 fellows comprised of 18 Christians and 17 Muslims drawn from the six geopolitical zones.

They include 22 males and 13 females from different ethnic and cultural backgrounds in Nigeria.

“I’m sure there are many Nigerians when they hear that the Cardinal Onaiyekan foundation is giving a certificate to a Miyetti Allah secretary, they will say what is happening here.

“Yes! They should ask what is happening here. What is happening here means there is no such thing as an inevitable conflict.

“Every conflict can be resolved, once you are able to sit down together look at each other face to face, you will now realise that every human being is just exactly like you, like your brother, your cousin which is what you have seen.”