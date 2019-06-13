<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some candidates of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have praised and criticised the 160 cut-off mark for the 2019/2020 admissions process.

The candidates spoke in interviews with newsmen, in Abuja, yesterday.

Key stakeholders in tertiary institutions across the country, on Tuesday, pegged 160 as the minimum benchmark for admission of candidates for the 2019/2020 academic year.

The decision was reached at a Joint 19th Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria, organised by the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB), in Gbongan, Osun State.

Flora Chikwe, one of the candidates told NAN that she scored 180 in her UTME and was glad that her score was above the cut-off mark.

Chikwe, however, expressed concerns in the admission process, saying some schools would find a way to frustrate admission seekers with their different admission processes.

“I feel the mark is okay, at least I scored above 160.

“However, I am sceptical about the entire process because apart from the scores, you still have catchment areas and post UTME to worry about because these schools put such into consideration.

“In fact, apart from the JAMB cut-off mark, you have to also think about the course you applied for, whether your score is applicable to the course’s cut-off mark.

“This also varies from one institution to the other,” she said.

Another candidate, Musbau Adamu, also accepted the cut-off mark.

He, however, expressed concern with the institutions whom he said, often take a long time processing the admissions.

“I pray that this year will be different, since JAMB has given its deadline on the admissions process.

“I also pray that the institutions will adhere to the N2,000 post UTME fees as prescribed by JAMB. If not, that money really weakens some people who cannot afford a higher cost for the process.

“More painful is after paying and you still do not get admitted into the school. We will, however, remain hopeful though,” he said.

Similarly, Ceasar Adams, a teacher, who also agreed with the entire process of admissions by education stakeholders, said the process, if adhered to, would be transparent.

According to him, the cut-off mark for all the various institutions is a welcome development as it will give a lot of candidates the opportunity for admission.

He, however, advised that candidates must note that there was always a cut-off mark for the course they applied for and pray that it favoured them.

He said: “For instance, I know that the cut-off mark for science courses like medicine or pharmacy would not be anything less than 200 in most of the universities.

“So, those in that area, who have less than 200, cannot jubilate over the 160 mark but it is our prayer that a higher percentage of candidates are admitted into all institutions this year,” he said.

Tertiary education stakeholders unanimously agreed to carry out admission registration procedures for institutions of first choice of candidates in all public universities from August 21 to November 16.

They also agreed that all state and private universities would peg minimum admission benchmark on 140 and above.

The admission registration process for candidate’s institutions of second choice will take place from November 17 to December 17, stakeholders said.