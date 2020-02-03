<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An Oncologist and Clinical Consultant, Oncology, at the National Hospital, Abuja, Dr Abdulrazzaq Oyesegun, has said the Federal Government is trying to provide up-to-date cancer facilities across the country, noting that the availability of these facilities made it possible for many people not to travel abroad for treatment.

Oyesegun said the NHA has up-to-date equipment for cancer treatment and management and advised anyone who noticed any unusual growth or lump to go to the hospital for early detection and prompt treatment.

He added that there are modern cancer treatment facilities across government-owned hospitals in Nigeria.





“We have up-to-date cancer equipment in Abuja and Lagos, the plan is for the same thing to be extended to all zones in the country.”

According to him, some insurance companies are now supporting the treatment of cancer and wants Nigerians to seize the opportunity.

He said that the only challenge was the lack of manpower, as many doctors leave the country in search of better opportunities elsewhere.

Different treatment options have been identified for cancer including Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Hormone therapy, among others. Experts say early detection is vital for treatment.