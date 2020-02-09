<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Giving .ng, a non-governmental organisation, has partnered with Leah Foundation to create awareness on cancer as part of activities to commemorate this year’s World Cancer Day with theme of “2019-2021: I Am And I Will.”

Addressing a press conference on the World Cancer Day in Lagos yesterday, Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe, Project Manager of giving .ng, explained that the online platform decided to partner with the Leah Foundation to fight cancer because the disease has become a scourge that is killing people daily.

“We are calling on every Nigerian to do something about how to roll back the cancer scourge by donating any amount of money through the platform. Donations received would be used to provide free screening for 5000 women in partnership with Leah Foundation,” she said.





She described giving .ng as a crowdfunding platform that is focused on raising funds with local and international partners to deal with various issues that are affecting the Nigerian society.

The World Cancer Day, which was recently celebrated worldwide, is aimed at saving millions of people from preventable deaths each year by raising awareness and education about cancer and pressing governments and individuals across the world to act against the disease.

This year’s celebration marked the midway point in the three-year plan of the “I Am, and I Will’ campaign. The campaign is an empowering call-to-action urging for personal commitment and represents the power of individual action taken now to impact the future.