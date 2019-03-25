<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, the Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, says cancer remains one of the three major causes of morbidity and deaths in the hospital in the last three years.

Otegbayo said this during the opening ceremony of a three-day workshop organised by the Pharmacy Department of the hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the workshop entitled, ‘Pharmaceutical Care in Oncology Practice, ’ was to create more awareness on cancer and find ways to address its challenges.

The CMD, was represented by the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Dr Victor Akinmoladun.

According to him, the late presentation of patients with cancer to tertiary hospitals contributes to the recorded cancer morbidity and mortality.

“Cancer care is multidisciplinary and pharmaceutical oncology is one of the most critical aspects.

“It involves diagnosis and therapy; the hospital management is in full support of this workshop.

“ It is very relevant in helping us address some of the challenges of cancer care in the hospital.

“The Department of Pharmacy has paid a lot of attention to oncological cases and we hope that the department will become the hub and the foremost in pharmaceutical oncology in the country.”