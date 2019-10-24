<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Thursday, called on all Nigerian women and girls to cultivate the habit of monthly breast examination.

She said the exercise would lead to early detection and save lives from deaths occasioned by breast cancer.

Mrs Buhari made the call in a message she posted across her social media platforms on Thursday.

She wrote, “I call on all Nigerian women and young girls to make a commitment to always do a monthly self-breast examination because early detection is key to saving lives.

“Let us all join Medicaid Cancer Foundation to #Walkawaycancerng.”

Attached to the message are photographs of where she was being presented with a branded T-shirt with the inscription “Walkaway Cancer.”

The pictures showed the wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr Zainab Bagudu; and a lady presenting the T-shirt to the President’s wife.

Each year in October, MCF organises a million man’s walk with the aim of creating awareness and raising funds for cancer patients.

MCF is a vehicle created by Medicaid to support cancer patients, promote cancer awareness and drive community cancer campaigns for underserved populace in Nigeria.

The foundation set out to harness resources, both financial and human, to aid early screenings, diagnosis, treatment and improve the lives of those living with cancer.