Nigerian-Canadian professor, Pius Adesanmi, remains irreplaceable one year after his death, says his former employer, Carleton University, Canada.

Adesanmi was amongst the 157 lives lost in the March-10-2019 tragic crash involving a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft operated by Ethiopian Airlines.

The Nairobi-bound flight nosedived and crashed just a few minutes after takeoff from the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

In a statement entitled “Remembering Pius Adesanmi”, Carleton University described him as “a well-loved and respected professor in the Institute of African Studies, a mentor to his students, a friend to his colleagues, a pillar of Ottawa’s African community and a loving father and husband.”





The 1972-born professor from Isanlu Makutu in Ondo State joined Carleton University in 2006 and was until his death, the director of the Institute for African Studies.

“To honour Prof. Adesanmi’s legacy, a memorial fund was established to support students at Carleton University and continue his life’s work.

“A year later, the Carleton community continues to remember an irreplaceable educator, thinker, and friend,” the university said.