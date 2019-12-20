<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Canadian Government has showered an Ibadan-based Nigerian cleric and President of Care People Foundation, Rev. Dr Paul Tunde Toluwani with about seventeen awards of recognition for his outstanding contributions to the well-being of people living with disabilities.

Dr Toluwami disclosed this in Ibadan on Friday at the Care People Foundation annual Carnival for the Physically Challenged, Orphans and Motherless Children held at the Foundation’s premises along Ibadan-Lagos Expressway during which assorted support items including brand new wheelchairs, bags of rice, sewing machines, grinding machines as well as vocational and financial assistance were offered to a number of people with disabilities drawn from different parts of Oyo State.

While using the forum to express gratitude to the donor partners notably the Toronto Police Canada, Dr Abib Olamitoye, as well as Prof. and Mrs Adeyemi, among others, for their contributions toward the success story of Care People Foundation to date, Dr Toluwami noted with concern that although the activities of the Foundation have not been really acknowledged by the various tiers of government in Nigeria since its inception in 1990, but it has been a different scenario outside the country.

His words: “I have not really felt much of recognition in Nigeria. But outside Nigeria, by the grace of God, I have been highly recognized. I have been invited by the Prime Minister of Canada twice to secure International awards from Canada.”

I have been given close to seventeen International awards. I have collected awards from Toronto Police, awards from Canada Christian College, I have collected Black History awards, I have collected awards from the Premier, from the Mayor, from the Parliament, etc. I can count seventeen International awards that I have gotten from Canada.”

Speaking further on his relationship with Canada, Dr. Toluwami said: “When I went to Canada, I was anchoring late Apostle Obadare’s church where I decided to replicate what I was doing in Nigeria here in my church and the thing went viral. And I got recognition from the Canadian government.”

The cleric, however, applauded the present administration in Oyo State for its concern for the well being of the people living with disabilities, saying that: “Governor Seyi Makinde is by far the best gift that has happened to Oyo State.”

According to Dr Toluwami, with Governor Makinde on board, people of Oyo State have been enjoying the atmosphere of peace and tranquillity just as workers are happier with their salaries being paid on time while the government has also brought a disabled person on board as part of the cabinet.

“Anyone that tries to ruffle the feathers of this present government in Oyo State, even God will not forgive that person because the atmosphere has really changed,” he posited.

The cleric enjoined Governor Makinde to continue with the good work he has started for continued peace and concord across the State.

“He should not allow himself to be perturbed or shaken by the forces of distraction. The God of the masses that he is working for will back him up. I will also advise him to bring everyone on board including the opposition so that Oyo State will continue to enjoy the good governance coming from his end,” he further stated.

Dr Toluwami then called on the various tiers of government in Nigeria to take the social investment programme to the next level by “doing more through human-need policies implementation that will lift poor Nigerians out of the pit of poverty now that our country is rated as the capital of the poorest nations of the world.”