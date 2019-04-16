<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The High Commission of Canada to Nigeria Tuesday refuted the claims that the country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to allow one million Nigerians enter Canada under a new Employment and Migration Programme designed for immigrants.

“If you’ve seen this link on your social media timeline, don’t fall for it. This story is not true,” The High Commission of Canada to Nigeria tweeted.

Several news platforms had earlier on Tuesday reported that the Canadian PM was interested in having more Nigerians in its country.

The false information was also shared on Twitter by Nigerian publisher Dele Momodu.

The report added that the PM is requesting for more Nigerians after Nigeria immigrants have helped in Canada’s growth in all sectors of its economy.

“We can’t undermine or overlook the contribution of immigrants in Canada’s development especially our brothers and sisters from Nigeria”, the platforms allegedly quoted the PM as saying.

“The programme’s website will be launched next week and all available jobs will be listed. Currently, there are over 6 million vacancies and we are hoping that Buhari allows at least one million people from Nigeria”, another platform reportedly quoted the Canadian Labour Department, Shadrack Scott said.

However, the High Commission of Canada to Nigeria in its refutation statements urges Nigerians to “shine your eyes well-well.”

It noted that over 4,200 Nigerians were approved for permanent residency in Canada in 2017. That number, it sadi, is almost double the number from the year prior.