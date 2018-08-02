The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Nigeria, has expressed sadness over the death of eight Cameroonian refugees in Ikom, Cross River.

Ms Elizabeth Mpimbiza, Senior External Relations Officer, UNHCR, Nigeria, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

She said that the information communicated to UNCHR in Ikom showed that the refugees died of fumes from a generator in their room.

Mpimbiza quoted Boubacar Bamba, UNHCR Assistant Representative, Operations in Nigeria, as describing the incidence as a “tragedy.”

Bamba said that the UNHCR was saddened by the loss of lives.

“Any loss of life is a tragedy, and it is heart-breaking when it happens to those who are fleeing for safety,” Bamba said.

Mpimbiza said that UNHCR, through its office in Ikom, was working with the authorities to assist those who survived the incident.

The refugees were those fleeing Cameroon in the wake of violence in September 2017 and sought refuge in Nigeria’s Cross River, Taraba, Benue and Akwa-Ibom states.

Mpimbiza said that 21,291 refugees had so far been registered in the four states, adding that women and children accounted for 80 per cent of the refugees.