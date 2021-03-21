



Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger state chapter chairman, Rev. Matthias Echioda has called for more actions and not mere words against armed bandits whose activities have caused hundreds of citizens to become refugees in their own country.

The CAN chairman spoke against the backdrop of recent abduction of a Shiyona Baptist Church Pastor, Rev. Yohanna Gyang Bitrus, from his house at Ugwan Saye, Yakila community in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger state.

Rev. Bitrus had retired for the day and with his family when the armed men suspected to be bandits came knocking at about 1:30 am last Thursday when the demanded to see the Pastor, but unknown to him they were armed and had come to kidnap him, Echioda told our correspondent on telephone.

He further explained, “As he opened the door because they had deceived him to believe that they were his guests and in spiritual need, he opened the door only to discovered that they were with guns and they didn’t allow him to go back to his house and took him away”.





“The armed men also asked him for his handset and they went and picked it from where he had kept it and that was all”, Echioda said, adding that while he was being taken away ‘some of villagers noticed what happened and came out but the men simply told them not to fear that they came for the Pastor.

Echioda argued that mere words from the Presidency without being backed actions has not in any way yielded desired results in ending kidnapping, insisting that efforts should be made to flush out the armed bandits and other criminal elements from forest reserves.

These armed bandits must have passed through some roads in going about their nefarious activities carrying sophisticated weapons unchallenged and this brings about my question, if Nigerian security forces are really alive to their responsibilities, Echioda lamented.

“Most of the time we hear the President has warned armed bandits or that, always all sorts of grammar, but it goes beyond that. We elected government to protect us and our properties but you will agree with me that Nigerians are not getting these basic things”, he said.

The CAN chairman therefore appealed to the federal and state government to be alive to its responsibilities by being more active in checking kidnappings in Niger state as the criminals seems to have diverted their targets on Clergy men.