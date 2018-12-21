The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, has warned that if nothing urgent is done to reverse the biting poverty and hardship in the country, Nigeria is at the brink of collapse.

Bishop Onaga who stated this on Friday during his Christmas message, said that something remarkable was going to happen during the 2019 elections and warned politicians to ensure that they played by the rules as the nation approached the polls.

He used the occasion to pray for the leaders and survival of Nigeria.