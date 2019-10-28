<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says the appellation, ‘Excellency’, should only be used for executive officers who have performed well.

Sanwo-Olu said he was working on an executive order to ensure that a person will be referred to as ‘Excellency’ only after doing well.

The governor said this while addressing a congregation at the King’s Court Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos, on Sunday.

The church is headed by Pastor Ben Akabueze, who is also the Director-General of the Budget office and former commissioner to ex-govs Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola of Lagos State.

Addressing the church, Sanwo-Olu said, “I don’t want title in front of my name. I am actually going to come up with an executive order. This Excellency thing, I think it is when you have finished and if you earn it, then you should be called Excellency.

“If you haven’t earned it, if you haven’t delivered, there is nothing excellent in the Excellency. You are just Mr Governor for crying out loud and it s only when you have finished the kingdom assignment, when you have finished God’s work in the chosen place that you have been called to do that people can say in truth that you are a good representation and you deserve to be called ‘Excellency’.

Sanwo-Olu, who has been governor for five months, has come under intense criticism in the last few weeks over the poor state of roads and public infrastructure in the state as well as the filthy state of Lagos.

The governor appealed to parishioners to be patient, promising to ensure that the roads are repaired after the rains may have subsided.