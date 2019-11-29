<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), on Thursday, took its anti-graft advocacy campaign to senior officers of the Police, Immigration, Customs, Road Safety and other paramilitary organisations as well as the National Orientation (NOA) in Lagos.

Speaking at the joint workshop organised for the officers of the different organisations at Ikeja, Lagos, Comrade Debo Adeniran, CACOL’s Executive Chairman, lamented that Nigerian citizens, especially the masses, had come to see members of the forces as embodiment of corruption.

He maintained that corruption, especially bribery, had become common among men and officers of the uniformed forces, attributing the trend to greed and selfishness, which he said was not different from what happen among the elites.

Adeniran said: “The Police, Immigration, Customs, Road Safety and others collect bribes and allow criminals to go free. This has contributed to the high level of corruption in the society,” lamenting that this had continued until things got out of hand.

While he warned the officers to shun bribery and corruption, Adeniran told them that with the level of corruption in the country, it had become difficult for people to do what was right, hence a lot of them had continued to do what was wrong.

The CACOL boss stressed that officers and men of the law enforcement agencies had continued to make it difficult for offenders to pay the price of their offences due to deep rooted bribery and corruption among them.

He lamented that things had become so bad that the Nigerian society no longer distinguish between the different law enforcement agencies, stressing that offenders should not be made to but their freedom through bribery.

Adeniran added: “You have the power of coercion. You should use it with discretion. People are no longer afraid of those who sanction them because of corruption in the forces. This is because the laws could easily be circumvented.”