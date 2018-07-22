The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to carry out a speedy prosecution of Mr. Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia State, over an alleged fraud of N7.65billion.

Mr. Debo Adeniran, CACOL’s Executive Chairman in a statement issued at the weekend, wondered why Kalu’s should last 11 years.

He said: “Orji Kalu’s trial has lasted for 11 long years. He was governor of Abia State between 1999 and 2007. He was arraigned over corruption charges shortly after he left office.

“It is strange that instead of concluding the case against Kalu all these years, the charges against him have just been amended.”

The CACOL’s boss, however, commended the current leadership of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its holistic investigation into this case, which he added, had seen many witnesses called upon to testify.

“With all these unearthing of corruption in high places almost on a weekly basis, one would actually agree that corruption was about to kill Nigeria if nothing tangible was done about it.

“We therefore call for an accelerated prosecution of this case that should either lead to conviction and recovery of the looted funds, or acquittal of the alleged culprit if he is not found guilty of the charges levelled against him.

“While his acquittal, if found innocent, would encourage others to submit themselves for fair trial, his conviction would serve as a deterrent to intending looters,” Adeniran stressed.