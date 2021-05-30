The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has called for a probe of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, over for his alleged stalling of the recovery of $60billion stashed in the United States of America (USA).

Comrade Debo Adeniran, CACOL’s Executive Chairman, in a statement signed by Tola Oresanwo, the group’s Director, Administration and Programmes, maintained that the allegation by the prosecutor, Special Presidential Panel on Asset Recovery (SPPAR), Tosin Ojaomo, of how the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) allegedly stashed $60 billion of public funds in the U.S and how the panel’s efforts to recover the funds were reportedly frustrated by Malami, was quite revealing.

Ojaomo reportedly made the revelation while appearing before the House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on the Probe of Recovered Looted Funds and Assets of Government.





The prosecutor made stunning revelations of how the NNPC allegedly stashed $60 billion of public funds in the U.S, lamenting that efforts by the panel to recover the funds were reportedly frustrated by Malami, who he claimed, retrieved the case file from the body.

The CACOL boss stated: “A situation whereby the person who is supposed to be the Chief Law Officer of the country is being accused of working against the interest of the same country he vowed to protect its constitution is disheartening.

“The fact that a Minister of Justice can easily subvert the course of justice by manipulating the agencies under his Ministry is not encouraging in a democratic dispensation like ours.”

Adeniran recalled that CACOL with some other non-governmental organisations working on issues of transparency and accountability in Nigeria, wrote Mr. president in August, 2020 to request him to use his good offices and leadership to urgently ensure accountability in the corruption and mismanagement investigations at the NDDC, and the allegations of mismanagement of recovered stolen assets in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).